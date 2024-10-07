European markets look set to keep positive momentum in the new trading week

LONDON — European stocks are expected to start the new trading week on a positive note, buoyed by gains in Asia overnight and last Friday's rally on Wall Street.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 27 points higher at 8,360, Germany's DAX up 75 points at 19,196, France's CAC 40 up 31 points at 7,578 and Italy's FTSE MIB 1 point higher at 33,594, according to data from IG.

European stocks look set to continue the positive sentiment seen at the close of trade last week, with markets getting a boost from the latest U.S. jobs report that exceeded expectations. Nonfarm payrolls data showed the U.S. economy added 254,000 jobs in September, ahead of the 150,000 estimated by economists polled by Dow Jones.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly climbed overnight, led by Japan's Nikkei 225 rising almost 2% as investors look ahead to a week of central bank decisions from around the region, including from the Bank of Korea, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Reserve Bank of India.

U.S. stock futures were calm on Sunday evening as Wall Street looks to keep the momentum from Friday's rally following a stronger-than-expected jobs report on Friday that gave more support to the idea that the Federal Reserve may pull off a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy.

On the data front in Europe Monday, the U.K.'s Halifax House Price Index will be released and European retail sales data is due.