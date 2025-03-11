European markets open lower; Volkswagen gains 2.5% after issuing revenue growth outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened lower on Tuesday as global markets buckle amid anxiety that the U.S. economy will suffer because of President Donald Trump's trade tariff policies.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was around 0.2% lower shortly after the opening bell, with the U.K.'s FTSE 100 down 0.2%, while France's CAC 40 was up 0.3%, and Germany's DAX was 0.2% higher.

The travel and leisure sector led losses, with healthcare stocks also in negative territory.

Traders will be focusing on earnings from Persimmon, Lego and Leonardo are also set to be released Tuesday.

Volkswagen reported a 15% year-on-year drop in annual operating profit on Tuesday, citing an increase in costs and "extraordinary expenses" in regards to its restructuring plans. The company's shares were up by around 2.5% during early deals.

Regional markets kicked off the new trading week in lower territory on Monday, continuing the volatility seen in worldwide markets last week in the face of uncertainty over the global trade and tariffs outlook.

S&P 500 futures traded around the flatline early Tuesday after concerns that a recession would hit the U.S. economy sparked a broad sell-off on Monday. Negative sentiment on Wall Street caused Asia-Pacific markets to slide overnight.

When asked about the possibility of a recession, Trump said during a Fox News interview that aired on Sunday that the economy was going through "a period of transition." Economists argue that Trump is proving to be something of an "agent of chaos" with his unpredictable trade tariff policies but assess that a downturn isn't in the cards just yet.

German autos giant Volkswagen reported a 15% year-on-year drop in annual operating profit on Tuesday, citing increasing costs and "extraordinary expenses" associated with its restructuring strategy.

It posted a revenue of 324.7 billion euros ($352.8 billion) in full-year 2024, up from 322.3 billion euros last year. The automaker said it expects sales revenue to exceed the previous year's figure by up to 5% in 2025.

— Chloe Taylor

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 9 points higher at 8,606, Germany's DAX up 5 points at 22,613, France's CAC 7 points lower at 8,041 and Italy's FTSE MIB 9 points lower at 38,816, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Volkswagen, Persimmon, Lego and Leonardo on Tuesday.

— Holly Ellyatt