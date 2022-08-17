European Markets Head for Positive Open But Struggle to Build Momentum

European markets are set to open higher on Wednesday, but are struggling to build on positive momentum seen this week.

On Wednesday, investors will be looking out for preliminary gross domestic product data from the euro zone for the second quarter, as well as unemployment figures for the single currency bloc, and the latest U.K. inflation figures for July.

European markets closed slightly above the flatline Tuesday, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index ending the day up 0.2%, with basic resources adding 3.4% to lead gains while health care slid 0.6%.

Elsewhere, U.S. stocks were mostly lower Tuesday, while stocks in Asia-Pacific also struggled to get off the ground. Overnight, trading in Asia-Pacific was mixed, while U.S. stock futures were flat.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European stocks are expected to open cautiously higher on Wednesday with the U.K.'s FTSE index seen 18 points higher at 7,560, Germany's DAX 33 points higher at 13,944, France's CAC 40 up 18 points at 6,616 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 42 points at 23,029, according to data from IG.

Data releases include preliminary euro zone unemployment data for the second quarter as well as second quarter gross domestic product. The latest U.K. inflation numbers for July will be released as well as preliminary second quarter Dutch GDP.

Earnings come from Uniper, Carlsberg, Persimmon, Balfour Beatty, BAT and National Grid.

