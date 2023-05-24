European Markets Open Sharply Lower as U.S. Debt Ceiling Talks Stumble; UK Inflation Falls to 8.7%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened lower Wednesday, with market sentiment rattled by stumbling U.S. debt ceiling talks.

The Stoxx 600 index was down 0.9% in early trade, with all sectors in decline and the FTSE 100 and CAC 40 down 1%. Mining stocks led losses, down 1.75%.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he had a "productive" discussion with President Joe Biden on Monday, but there were few indicators of progress made in negotiations on Tuesday.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen previously warned lawmakers that a default in early June is "highly likely." U.S. stock futures were flat overnight, while Asia-Pacific markets mostly slid Wednesday.

U.K. inflation figures showed a sharp fall in the headline rate from 10.1% to 8.7%, though this was above a Reuters consensus estimate of 8.2%. Prices rose 1.2% month on month, above a forecast of 0.8%.

Inflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased very slightly, but remained sky-high at 19.1%.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday joined the Bank of England in saying it no longer expects a U.K. recession this year.

U.K. inflation dropped sharply in April, as energy prices retreated and the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine began to drop out of the annual consumer price comparison.

Headline CPI inflation came in at 8.7% year-on-year, the Office for National Statistics said, down from 10.1% in March but above a consensus estimate of 8.2% from a Reuters poll of economists.

— Elliot Smith

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in negative territory Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 32 points lower at 7,727, Germany's DAX 74 points lower at 16,074, France's CAC 37 points lower at 7,345 and Italy's FTSE MIB 124 points lower at 27,074, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from M&S, SSE, Aviva and Julius Baer. Data releases include U.K. inflation figures for April and Germany's Ifo survey of current business conditions.

— Holly Ellyatt