European markets head for mixed open as sentiment falters

European markets are heading for a flat to higher open Tuesday as sentiment wavers. Regional markets had a cautious start to the week on Monday as the slew of third-quarter earnings slowed.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets largely rose, led by gains in tech and Chinese property stocks. Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures flickered near the flat line on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, investors will keep an eye out for the minutes from the Federal Reserve's Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 policy meeting. Traders are hoping to glean some insight into policymakers' rate decision and learn what it might take for them to change tack.

Fed funds futures pricing data suggests a nearly 100% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will hold steady on rates at its upcoming December meeting.



EU car market sees strong October growth

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The European Union car market "expanded significantly" in October, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said Tuesday, as new car registrations rose 14.6% year on year.

That was the 15th consecutive month of growth.

French new car registrations rose 21.9%, while Italy increased 20% and Spain grew 18.1%. Germany saw weaker growth of 4.9%.

The market share of battery-electric cars rose to 14.2%, up from 12% last October, the group said.

— Jenni Reid

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in flat to higher territory Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 1 point lower at 7,494, Germany's DAX up 22 points at 15,931, France's CAC up 9 points at 7,258 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 30 points at 29,627, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings. Data releases include new car registrations for October from the U.K., France and Germany.

— Holly Ellyatt