Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets head for mixed open as lackluster sentiment spreads

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 13, 2025
Danielle DeVries | CNBC

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory Tuesday as a lukewarm mood pervades global markets.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open unchanged at 8,637, Germany's DAX down 29 points at 22,381, France's CAC 2 points lower at 8,084 and Italy's FTSE MIB 27 points higher at 38,542, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Fresenius Medical Care, Smith & Nephew, Heidelberg Materials and Alcon. On the data front, a more complete picture of Germany's fourth-quarter gross domestic product data will be released on Tuesday.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

European stocks traded in mixed territory at the start of the week as traders reacted to the results of the German federal election.

The conservative Christian Democratic Union and the allied Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) secured the largest share of votes in the election on Sunday, with the alliance's candidate Friedrich Merz set to take over from Olaf Scholz as chancellor of Europe's largest economy.

Asia-Pacific markets traded lower overnight after Wall Street fell Monday as Trump tariffs stoked a risk-off mood. S&P 500 futures were near the flatline on Monday evening after the broad market index was unable to recover from last week's sell-off.

Money Report

news 4 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: U.S. back on the tariff trail

news 5 hours ago

Celsius CEO talks new acquisition and rise of sugar-free energy drinks

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open unchanged at 8,637, Germany's DAX down 29 points at 22,381, France's CAC 2 points lower at 8,084 and Italy's FTSE MIB 27 points higher at 38,542, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Fresenius Medical Care, Smith & Nephew, Heidelberg materials and Alcon. On the data front, final fourth-quarter German gross domestic product data will be released.

— Holly Ellyatt

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us