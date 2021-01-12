European Markets Mixed as Investors Focus on Coronavirus, U.S. Politics

President-elect Joe Biden pledged Friday a hefty economic stimulus rollout, which he said will be "in the trillions of dollars." More details will follow in a formal announcement on Thursday, six days before he is slated to take office.

On the coronavirus front, rising infections in Europe are dominating investor concerns although there is hope amid a mass rollout of vaccinations across the continent.

LONDON — European stocks were mixed on Tuesday as investors remain focused on the latest coronavirus developments and the state of U.S. politics.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline by late morning, with travel and leisure stocks adding 1.3% while utilities dropped 1%.

An increase in the number of coronavirus cases being seen worldwide is weighing on sentiment; stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed in overnight trade after shares on Wall Street pulled back overnight from all-time highs on Monday. U.S. equity futures were modestly higher in pre-market trading.

Investor focus also remains fixed on coronavirus news and political events Stateside; House Democrats on Monday introduced an article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump for inciting the mob attack at the Capitol last week. The lower chamber plans to vote on the article sometime this week.

Investors are also weighing up the prospect for additional U.S. fiscal stimulus after a Democratic sweep of Congress.

President-elect Joe Biden pledged Friday a hefty economic stimulus rollout, which he said will be "in the trillions of dollars." More details will follow in a formal announcement on Thursday, six days before he is slated to take office. The need for further stimulus was underscored by an unexpected job loss in December.

On the coronavirus front, rising infections in Europe are dominating investor concerns although there is hope amid a mass rollout of vaccinations across the continent.

In terms of individual share price movement Tuesday, Swiss online pharmacy Zur Rose Group surged more than 12% after Bank of America initiated the stock at a "buy" recommendation.

At the bottom of the European blue chip index, Temenos slid 8% after Credit Suisse downgraded the Swiss banking software firm's stock to "underperform."

- CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this market report.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.