European Markets Mixed, Struggling for Momentum After Previous Rally; ITV Down 6%

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are aiming to pass the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday so that President Joe Biden can sign it by the weekend.

Earnings in Europe on Wednesday came from Adidas, Inditex, Geberit, Just Eat, G4S, National Express, The Restaurant Group, Balfour Beatty and Foxtons.

European stocks were mixed Wednesday, struggling to build on the momentum seen earlier in the week following a rally on Wall Street.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline just before noon in London, with basic resources dropping 1.8% while telecoms gained 1.6%.

The legislation extends a $300 per week jobless benefit boost and programs expanding unemployment aid to millions more Americans through Sept. 6.

U.S. stock futures slipped in early Wednesday trading, following a sharp rebound in technology shares the previous session amid falling bond yields.

On Tuesday, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 3.7% to post its best day since November, as investors poured back into popular growth names after a recent pullback.

Asia-Pacific markets lost their early momentum on Wednesday too, with major indexes in Australia, Japan and South Korea struggling to hold onto earlier gains.

Earnings in focus

Adidas projected a strong rebound in sales in 2021 and slightly outstripped fourth-quarter sales and operating profit expectations, sending shares 3.8% higher by late morning trade.

"Adidas has managed to capture the rush to online retail accelerated by Covid with sales better than expected in all areas except non-China Asia," said Chris Beckett, head of equity research at Quilter Cheviot.

However, Beckett suggested that despite its current strength, the German sportswear brand's recovery is "incomplete" and over the longer term, the market will expect stronger margins.

"We will also be looking for explanations on how the business can close the gap on Nike. It has lagged in its product offering compared to its American counterpart, so it will be interesting to see if they have any product innovation in the pipeline or if they remain content with the current brand," he said.

Just Eat Takeaway.com posted its full-year revenue growth of 54%, with active customers up 23% and the number of restaurants listed on its app by 42%, benefiting from lockdown measures throughout Europe. Shares added 4.2% by noon.

Adam Vettesse, analyst at investment platform eToro, noted that a 917% rise in courier costs and a 158% jump in marketing expenditure had pushed the company into a loss.

"That said, it is definitely a statement of intent and shows that it is more than willing to throw money and resource to pull ahead of its rivals," he added.

British wealth management firm Quilter jumped more than 7% to lead the Stoxx 600 after a strong full-year earnings report. Broadcaster ITV slid 6% after high-profile presenter Piers Morgan resigned following a backlash over his accusations that Megan Markle had lied about her mental health difficulties in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

