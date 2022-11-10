European Markets Head for Lower Open as Investors Digest U.S. Midterm Results

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a lower open Thursday as investors around the world digest incoming results from the U.S. midterm elections.

Control of the U.S. House and Senate was still up in the air Wednesday, as states across the country tallied votes in neck-and-neck midterm election races.

While Republicans are expected to win control of the House, they're set to gain fewer seats than initially thought. Meanwhile, Democrats have so far gained one Senate seat.

President Joe Biden said his Democratic Party beat back expectations of a strong Republican performance on Election Day.

"It didn't happen," the president said of predictions of a "red wave" that would lead to the GOP holding a strong grip on the House and Senate.

Biden said he is "prepared to work" with Republicans if they win control of one or both chambers of Congress. He added that he expects to speak soon to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the most likely next House speaker if the GOP flips the House.

— Weizhen Tan

Biden says he wants to work with Republicans, but won't compromise on abortion, Social Security and climate change

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he is eager to work with congressional Republicans after the midterm elections, but stressed he would not compromise on issues such as abortion rights and Social Security.

"I'm open to any good ideas. I want to be very clear: I'm not going to support any Republican proposal that's going to make inflation worse," Biden said, giving the example of removing the prescription drug price cap for Americans on Medicare passed by his party. "And I'm not going to walk away from the historic commitments we just made to take on the climate crisis. They're not compromise-able issues to me and I won't let it happen."

— Emma Kinery

— Ganesh Rao

Trump says GOP midterm disappointment doesn't change his teased 2024 campaign launch

Former President Donald Trump is celebrating the wins of Republicans he endorsed for the 2022 midterm elections, despite losses for many of his preferred candidates in key races.

"I really think we had great candidates that performed very well," Trump told Fox News. He offered examples in a range of GOP incumbents and newcomers who won Senate races: Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, Eric Schmitt in Missouri, J.D. Vance in Ohio, Ted Budd in North Carolina and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

But Trump's anticipated success for a bevy of candidates he endorsed has not come to pass. U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz's loss to Democrat Jon Fetterman in a hotly contested Pennsylvania race and 2020 election denier Kristina Karamo's loss to Jocelyn Benson for Michigan secretary of state are two high-profile examples.

Trump told Fox claims that he was "furious" at the election outcomes are a "fake news narrative." The results have not swayed his plans for a "major" announcement this month about a possible 2024 presidential run, he added.

"We had tremendous success," Trump said. "Why would anything change?"

—Chelsey Cox

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open lower Thursday, with investors digesting the U.S. midterm election results.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 25 points lower at 6,263, Germany's DAX down 88 points at 13,590, France's CAC down 40 points at 6,393 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 122 points at 23,527, according to data from IG.

Earnings from Allianz, Continental, RWE, Merck, Credit Agricole, WHSmith, National Grid, Tate and Lyle, Generali and Poste Italiane are set to be released.

— Holly Ellyatt