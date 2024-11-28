European markets head for higher open; U.S. markets are closed for Thanksgiving

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open higher Thursday, rallying after being in the doldrums yesterday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher at 8,291, Germany's DAX up 72 points at 19,334, France's CAC up 30 points at 7,173 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 98 points at 33,310, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings Thursday, but data releases include Spanish and German inflation and European economic sentiment figures. Italian and Spanish business confidence data is also due.

It'll be a quieter day globally with U.S. markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday; U.S. stocks fell in light trading on Wednesday ahead of the holiday. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed overnight as investors assessed a surprise interest rate cut by South Korea.

— Ganesh Rao

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

— Holly Ellyatt