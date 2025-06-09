European markets head for higher open; U.S.-China trade talks to take place in London

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

Advertising giant WPP's CEO to retire

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

WPP Group CEO Mark Read is set to retire at the end of the year after more than 30 years at the company, including seven years as chief executive, the firm said.

Shares of WPP have recorded a negative total return of 41% over Read's tenure, compared to the 49% achieved by the FTSE All-Share index and 54% returned by the FTSE 100 index.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

WPP added that the search for a successor to Read was also under way.

"After seven years in the role, and with the foundations in place for WPP's continued success, I feel it is the right time to hand over the leadership of this amazing company," Read said in a statement to investors.

"I am excited to explore the next chapter in my life and can only thank all the brilliant people I have been lucky enough to work with over the last 30 years, and who have made possible the enormous progress we have achieved together."

Here are the opening calls

John Keeble | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Good morning from London! This is CNBC's live blog covering all the action in European financial markets as the new trading week begins.

Futures data from IG suggests London's FTSE will open 7 points higher at 8,836, Germany's DAX up 3 points at 24,296, France's CAC 40 up 5 points at 7,801 and Italy's FTSE MIB 13 points higher at 40,595.

Global market focus will be on U.S.-China trade talks which are expected to take place in London on Monday. President Donald Trump announced Friday that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and two other Trump administration officials will meet with their Chinese counterparts in the capital as efforts to negotiate a trade deal continue.

In other news, CNBC will be at London Tech Week this week with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang set to deliver a keynote speech on Monday morning. There are no other major earnings or data releases due.

— Holly Ellyatt

Global market action overnight

Asian markets climbed overnight as investors awaited trade talks between Washington and Beijing later on Monday, and digested China inflation and trade data.

Trade tensions are seemingly easing between the world's top two economies as China has reportedly granted temporary approvals for the export of rare earths, while jetliner Boeing Co has begun commercial jet deliveries to the Asian superpower.

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. equity futures were mostly flat overnight, with the S&P 500 trading near a record high and a busy week of potential market-moving news ahead.

U.S, inflation data is expected to be a key topic later in the week. The latest consumer price index is due out on Wednesday, followed by the producer price index on Friday. Traders will be looking for clues about how the current tariff rates are affecting the economy.

— Holly Ellyatt, Amala Balakrishner, Jesse Pound