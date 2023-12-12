European markets head for higher open as investors await U.S. inflation data, Fed meeting

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday as global investors look ahead to this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, which begins today, as well as the latest U.S. inflation reading.

Economists anticipate that headline consumer price index PI held steady in November compared to the previous month, and predict that it grew by 3.1% on a 12-month basis.

The data comes as the U.S. Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day meeting, where it will mull over its latest interest rate policy and issue economic projections.

Asia-Pacific markets edged higher Tuesday, with Japan stocks leading gains for a second straight session. U.S. stock futures were little changed overnight as Wall Street looks to see if the market rally can power through another round of inflation data.

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open higher Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 9 points higher at 7,560, Germany's DAX up 32 points at 16,845, France's CAC up 14 points at 7,567 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 88 points at 30,493, according to data from IG.

Germany's ZEW indicator of economic expectations for December is due.

— Holly Ellyatt