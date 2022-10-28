European Markets Expected to Open Lower After Central Bank Rate Hike and Flurry of Earnings Reports

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open lower this morning as investors continue to digest the European Central Bank's decision to raise its interest rate by 75 basis points alongside a raft of corporate earnings releases.

Companies including Shell and Apple saw profits exceed expectations, while Meta, Heineken and Samsung

reported slowdowns.

Nasdaq 100 futures were lower Friday after disappointing Amazon earnings added to the already pressured index.

Hong Kong stocks led losses as shares in the Asia-Pacific fell as the Bank of Japan left its benchmark interest rate unchanged.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

The FTSE 100 is expected to be down 32 points to 7,039 and Germany's DAX 67 points lower at 13,155, according to data from IG. The CAC will be down 25 points to open at 6,226 and Italy's MIB will be 89 points lower at 22,347.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Tech stocks have tumbled this week, as investor optimism fades following disappointing results from some of the sector's biggest names.

But fund manager Brian Arcese is standing by Microsoft, calling it a "solid long term defensive holding."

— Zavier Ong

Investors should think twice before chasing the recent bounce in stocks, according to one strategist.

"I think the market rally is a breathing space rally," Beat Wittmann, chairman of Switzerland's Porta Advisors, told CNBC.

— Jenni Reid

Chip stocks fall after U.S. official says allies could impose export limits on China soon

Semiconductor stocks in Asia slumped after U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce Alan Estevez said he expects an imminent deal with allies to limit some chip-related exports to China.

"We expect to have a deal done in the near term," he said at a Center for a New American Security event.

Samsung Electronics dropped more than 3%, while SK Hynix tanked 6%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company slid 1.56% and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation lost 1.92%.

Earlier this month, the U.S. announced new export curbs on advanced technology exports to China in a bid to restrain Beijing's military systems.

Japan and the Netherlands both also produce advanced equipment used to make chips, but do not have controls on exports to China yet.

— Abigail Ng

Bank of Japan keeps interest rates on hold as expected

Japan's central bank left interest rates unchanged Friday, in line with predictions by economists in a Reuters poll.

The Bank of Japan also said it would purchase necessary amounts of Japanese government bonds at a fixed rate in order to keep 10-year JGB yields at 0%.

"The Bank will support financing, mainly of firms, and maintain stability in financial markets, and will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary," it said in its monetary policy statement.

— Jihye Lee