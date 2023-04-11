European Markets Expected to Open Higher After Shaking Off Last Week's Pessimism

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets are expected to open higher Tuesday when markets reopen after the Easter break.

Stock markets closed higher Thursday after three straight sessions of marginal losses last week.

U.S. non-farm payrolls data was roughly in line with expectations Friday, and investors are now looking ahead to U.S. inflation data set for release Wednesday.

U.S. stock futures rose slightly on Monday evening as investors look toward the release of economic data later this week, while stocks in the Asia-Pacific mostly rose on Tuesday as the Bank of Korea held interest rates at 3.5%, in line with expectations.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European stock markets are expected to open higher across the board in a strong start to the trading week.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is set to be up 45.9 points to reach 7,795.2 and Germany's DAX will increase 118 points to 15,718, according to IG data. France's CAC index will be up 62.7 points to 7,381.8 and Italy's MIB is set for a 205.5-point uptick to 26,894.6.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Bitcoin tops $30,000 for the first time since June 2022

Bitcoin climbed on Monday evening, topping the key psychological level of $30,000 as investors awaited key inflation data later in the week that could steer crypto prices.

The largest cryptocurrency by market cap rose 7% to $30,193.25 for the first time since June, according to Coin Metrics. The U.S. consumer price index and producer price index due Wednesday and Thursday, respectively – will be key in determining if or when the Fed will pause or put an end to its rate hiking campaign.

Meanwhile, ether has been climbing ahead of its planned "Shanghai" tech upgrade, which is expected to bring a wave of negative sell pressure on the market as previously locked funds on Ethereum are released over the next few weeks. It advanced more than 3.5% to $1,925.11 for the first time since August as investors ahead of the upgrade, scheduled for Wednesday.

— Tanaya Macheel

China's inflation eases in March, producer prices decline further

China's inflation for March came in lower than expected at 0.7% against expectations of a 1% rise in its consumer price index compared to a year ago.

Producer price index also fell 2.5% year-on-year, in line with forecasts by Reuters and after seeing a decline of 1.4% in the previous month.

— Jihye Lee