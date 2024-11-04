European leaders breathe a sigh of relief as pro-EU candidate wins Moldova election

European leaders congratulated pro-Western incumbent Maia Sandu on winning a run-off vote in Moldova's presidential election at the weekend.

The second round of voting in the former Soviet republic saw incumbent Maia Sandu face her Russia-backed Socialist opponent, Alexandr Stoianoglo, after neither candidate won a majority in the first round last month.

European leaders congratulated pro-Western incumbent Maia Sandu on winning a runoff vote in Moldova's presidential election over the weekend, with the result seen as further step on the former Soviet republic's road to integration with the bloc.

The second round of voting pitted incumbent Maia Sandu against her Russia-backed Party of Socialists opponent Alexandr Stoianoglo, after neither candidate won a majority in the first round last month.

With 99.9% of the responses at the poll counted on Monday morning, Sandu won 55.4% of the vote, compared to the 44.6% of Stoianoglo, according to Moldova's Central Electoral Commission.

Sandu thanked her supporters at home and abroad on Sunday, after more than 300,000 people cast their votes overseas and significantly boosted her odds.

"Moldova, today you are victorious. Together, we've shown the strength of our unity, democracy, and commitment to a dignified future. Thank you, dear Moldovans, at home and abroad. Walk with pride—you are freedom, hope, and resilience. I am proud to serve you all," Sandu said on social media platform X.

Sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, the largely agrarian nation of 3 million people has found itself pulled between remaining within Russia's orbit, and a future with Europe.

Russia was accused of meddling in Moldova's presidential vote and in parliamentary elections in fellow former Soviet republic Georgia last month, when the pro-Russian Georgian Dream party claimed victory. Moscow denied allegations of election interference and, in turn, accused the West of meddling in the Georgian vote.

This weekend's election follows a referendum held in Moldova last month, which asked citizens whether the pursuit of EU membership should be enshrined in the country's constitution. A slim majority voted to back the move.

That result, now followed by Sandu's victory, has been cheered by European leaders who are loathe to see Russia's influence re-assert itself and spread on their eastern flank.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Sandu on Sunday, posting in a Google-translated update on X that she had "steered the Republic of Moldova safely through difficult times and set the country on a European course. We stand by Moldova's side."

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron also welcomed Sandu's re-election, posting on X that "democracy has triumphed against all the interference and and all the manoeuvres. France will continue to stand beside Moldova on its European path," according to a CNBC translation.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, likewise praised Maia Sandu, stating on X that "it takes a rare kind of strength to overcome the challenges you've faced in this election. I'm glad to continue working with you towards a European future for Moldova and its people."