Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets mixed, Erste Group Bank rises 6% after acquiring stake in Santander's Polish unit

By Sophie Kiderlin, CNBC

On the trading floor of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, traders watch their monitors in front of the display board showing the Dax curve on April 9, 2025.
Arne Dedert | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

European bourses saw a mixed open on Monday, with U.K. markets closed for a bank holiday, as investors looked ahead to the latest economic data and corporate earnings reports due this week.

Germany's DAX was last 0.22% higher, while Italy's FTSE MIB was trading around the flatline and the French CAC 40 fell 0.43%.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Santander on Monday announced that Austria's Erste Group Bank had acquired an around 49% stake in Poland-based Santander Bank Polska and 50% of Polish asset manager Santander TFI. Shares in Erste Group were last around 6.2% higher.

Data released Monday showed that Swiss inflation fell to 0% in April compared to the same month a year earlier, coming in lower than expected. Consumer price data from Turkey is also expected.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

While it will be a quiet start to the week on the earnings front, several major companies are due to report in the coming days including Novo Nordisk, BMW, Maersk and Commerzbank.

Central Banks across Europe will also be in focus this week, with Sweden's Riskbank, Norway's Norges Bank and the Bank of England among those announcing their latest interest rate decisions.

Many Asian markets were also closed for a holiday Monday. Australian stocks fell after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese claimed victory as the country's first prime minister to secure a second consecutive term in 21 years.

Money Report

news 5 hours ago

China risks a spiral into deeper deflation as it diverts U.S.-bound exports to domestic market

news 5 hours ago

AI may ‘exacerbate inequality' at work. Here's how experts think companies should address that

U.S. stock futures were last lower after a winning week that saw the S&P 500 record its longest positive streak in two decades. Trade tensions and prospective deals with the U.S.' key partners continued to be top of mind for investors, as was the upcoming interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve. The central bank is widely expected to keep rates steady.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us