Europe Stocks Set to Open Higher After Hitting Two-Month Low; U.S. Debt Ceiling Bill Clears House

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets were set to open higher Thursday as the drama over the U.S. debt ceiling bill looked to be in its final stages.

The bill to raise the U.S. debt limit and cap government spending passed by 314-117 in the House of Representatives late Wednesday. Lawmakers hope it will now clear the Democratic-controlled Senate within 48 hours, ahead of the June 5 deadline for avoiding a potential default.

It follows weeks of political wrangling that has weighed on markets but not sparked broad panic, with a deal always considered the most likely outcome. U.S. stock futures were slightly lower overnight.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Europe's Stoxx 600 dropped 1.1% on Wednesday to its lowest level for two months. The benchmark index fell 3.19% in May, according to Eikon data, amid uncertainty over the strength of China's economic rebound and shifting rate hike expectations.

May was also notable for a rally in technology stocks. Better than expected results from U.S. chipmaker Nvidia briefly sent the company to a $1 trillion valuation and took the Nasdaq Composite index to a 5.8% monthly gain. European tech and key players such as ASM International also saw a boost, with the sector up 6.71% for the month.

On Thursday, investors will be assessing flash euro zone inflation figures out at 10:00 a.m. London time.

Flash readings this week from Germany, France and Spain all showed slowdowns in price rises, significantly more than expected by analysts. Italian inflation came in higher than forecast but still declined.

Economists polled by Reuters expect a fall in headline euro zone inflation to 6.3% in May from 7% in April.

CNBC Pro: These 2 stocks have raised dividends above the inflation rate every year — for 40 years

Only two U.S.-listed companies have raised dividends every year above the rate of inflation for the past four decades, according to a CNBC Pro analysis.

When companies increase their payout rates faster than inflation, it enables shareholders' investment returns to keep up and enhance purchasing power throughout the investment period.

CNBC screened about 100,000 stocks worldwide to narrow down the analysis using FactSet data.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are seen opening higher Thursday, according to data from IG.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was set to open 25 points higher at 7,463; Germany's DAX 92 points higher at 15,728.8; France's CAC 54 points higher at 7,139; and Italy's MIB up 106 points to 26,199.

— Jenni Reid

CNBC Pro: BofA names 4 stocks to tap the world's largest EV market — and says one has 71% upside

China's electric vehicles are "much more competitive than before" — and it's likely to remain the world's largest EV market in 2025, according to BofA.

The bank shares tips on how investors can position themselves in China's EV market, including stock picks.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

Fed's Harker says he supports a rate hike pause

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said Wednesday that he's leaning toward not raising rates at the central bank's June meeting.

"I am in the camp increasingly coming into this meeting thinking that we really should skip," Harker said. To be sure, he added that Friday's jobs report could change his mind. Following those comments, the CME Group's FedWatch tool showed only a 24% chance of the Fed raising rates.

— Fred Imbert

Dollar index reaches highest levels since March

The dollar index reached a fresh high of 104.361 Wednesday morning, marking its highest level since March 16. It pulled back slightly to 104.28 as of 9:52 a.m. ET.

The index, which weighs the U.S. greenback against a basket of currencies, is up 2.73% month to date, putting it on pace for its best month since September 2022, when it rose 3.14%.

— Hakyung Kim