Europe markets to open higher as investors weigh geopolitical risks, UK markets reopen

LONDON — European markets are set to open higher on Tuesday as investors weighed geopolitical risks and U.K. markets are due to reopen after being closed on Monday for a national bank holiday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was on track to open around 44 points higher at 8,364, Germany's DAX was set to rise by 23 points to 18,646 and France's CAC 40 was set to gain 7 points to 7,601. Italy's FTSE MIB was set to rise by 22 points to 33,734.

European markets had posted a mixed session on Monday.

Investors continued to weigh geopolitical risks after Israel and Hezbollah traded strikes over the weekend, raising fears about a wider conflict in the Middle East.

The uncertainty sent oil prices higher on Monday. On Tuesday, prices were little changed, with Brent crude futures adding 0.11% to $81.52 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dipping by 0.03% to $77.4 a barrel at 7:24 a.m. London time.

On the data front in Europe, Germany's final second-quarter gross domestic product reading is due, and Hungary's central bank is set to announce its latest interest rate decision.

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets broadly pulled back on Tuesday as investors weighed industrial profit data out of China and widely followed key Wall Street indexes lower.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite had retreated on Monday in the U.S. as technology stocks slid, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a fresh record high. U.S. futures were last mixed early on Tuesday.