Europe markets open up 0.6%; UK retail sales miss sends sterling lower

LONDON — European stocks opened higher on Friday, as investors reviewed a range of key regional data points.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was trading 0.66% higher at around 505.88 points at 8:07 a.m. London time. On Thursday, the index snapped a four-session losing streak to close around 0.5% higher.

It comes after the German economy eked out 0.1% growth in the third quarter on the previous three months — lower than a preliminary reading of 0.2% for the period.

In the U.K., the pound fell to a six-month low against the U.S. dollar following U.K. retail sales data. The country's Office for National Statistics on Friday said that retail sales volumes lost 0.7% month-on-month in October, well below economists' expectations of a 0.3% decline.

Investors are also closely monitoring further escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday responded to the U.S. and U.K. allowing Kyiv to strike Russian territory with Western weapons by firing a hypersonic ballistic missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

The strike marked a further escalation in the 33-month-old war and came shortly after Russia lowered its threshold for using nuclear weapons.

Gold prices extended gains on Friday and were on course for their best week in a year, amid concerns over the conflict. Spot gold was trading around 1% higher at $2,696 per ounce at 8:11 a.m. London time.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 index log gains for a fourth straight day.

U.S. stock futures edged higher overnight, on track to end the week with gains across the three major averages.

Europe markets open firmly in the green

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index was trading 0.7% higher at 8:20 a.m. London time.

Germany's DAX was up 0.52%, France's CAC was 0.49% higher and Italy's FTSE MIB was up 0.51%.

All sectors were in the green, with tech stocks among the best performers, up 1.1%.

— Katrina Bishop

U.K. retail sales miss indicates a 'slow start to the golden quarter'

Capital Economics said the U.K.'s disappointing retail sales marked a "slow start to the golden quarter, but the outlook is improving."

Ashley Webb, U.K. economist, said the decline in sales could be indicative of concerns about tax rises following Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' tax-and-spend budget.

"But despite those tax rises, we still think a solid rise in real earnings in Q4 will support retail sales volumes in the run up to the crucial festive period," he wrote in a note on Friday.

October's fall in spending was relatively broad-based, he added, with clothing stores reporting the biggest slide in retail sales, down 3.1%.

Looking ahead, Ashley said he expects a "chunky" rise in real earnings in the fourth quarter to support retail sales looking ahead.

"Despite the tax rises announced in the Budget, we still expect the retail sector to contribute to above-consensus consumer spending growth of +0.8% in 2024, +1.3% in 2025 and +1.8% in 2026," he noted.

— Katrina Bishop

Sterling hits six-month low after retail sales slide

The British pound fell to a six-month low against the U.S. dollar following U.K. retail sales data, but has since recouped some losses.

The country's Office for National Statistics on Friday said that retail sales volumes lost 0.7% month-on-month in October, well below economists' expectations of a 0.3% decline, according to a Reuters poll. It follows a rise of 0.1% in September.

Sterling fell to around $1.2555 following the data release, its lowest level since the middle of May.

By 7:38 a.m. London time, the pound had pared some losses, trading down 0.16% at $1.2566.

— Katrina Bishop

German economy ekes out 0.1% growth in third quarter

Lukas Schulze | Getty Images

The German economy expanded by 0.1% in the third quarter on the previous three months — lower than a preliminary reading of 0.2% for the period.

"In the 2nd quarter, economic performance dropped 0.3%, after having risen slightly (+0.2%) in the 1st quarter. Following this generally subdued performance in the first half of 2024, the German economy begins the second half of the year with modest growth," the country's Federal Statistical Office said in a statement.

— Katrina Bishop

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher on Friday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 33 points higher at 8,184, Germany's DAX up 28 points at 19,174, France's CAC up 5 points at 7,221 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 52 points at 33,402, according to data from IG.

— Sam Meredith