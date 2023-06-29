Europe Markets Head for Mixed Open as Central Bankers Talk of More Hikes

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are on course for a mixed open Thursday as investors assess commentary from leading central bankers on the need to continue the fight against inflation.

In a CNBC-moderated panel at the European Central Bank forum in Sintra, Portugal, ECB President Christine Lagarde, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell vowed to push on despite growth risks.

Powell said there was "more restriction coming" and that "moving at consecutive meetings" was not off the table. He also said there was a "significant possibility that there will be a downturn," even if this was not the most likely scenario.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

It follows encouraging U.S. data earlier this week on increased key capital goods orders and consumer confidence.

Lagarde also acknowledged the possibility of a euro zone recession this year, although it is not the ECB's baseline case. She told the panel a July hike was likely and that monetary policymakers "still have more ground to cover."

The Bank of England's Bailey said the U.K. economy was proving "more resilient" than he previously expected as he, too, stressed the central bank would do what was needed to bring down high U.K. inflation.

A further message from the conference this week has been on market pricing of swift interest rate cuts from the ECB. In an interview with CNBC, the central bank's Chief Economist Philip Lane cautioned against pricing in cuts to interest rates within the next two years.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.7% higher Wednesday after staging a cautious turnaround from six straight negative sessions on Tuesday. Chipmakers drove a 2% gain in tech stocks following a Wall Street Journal report that the U.S. was considering new restrictions on exporting artificial intelligence chips to China.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Thursday. U.S. futures were slightly higher as banks rose after passing the Federal Reserve's annual stress test.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

Europe markets were set for a mixed open Thursday, according to data from ig.com.

The FTSE 100 was seen opening 3.8 points lower at 7496.7, while Germany's DAX was on course for a 6.5 point dip to 15,948.4, and Italy's FTSE MIB for a 26 point fall to 27,736. France's CAC was seen 2.8 points higher at 7,292.

— Jenni Reid

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite on pace for four straight months of gains

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are about to end June with flying colors.

The broad-market index is up 4.7% this month, while the tech-heavy benchmark has a gain of more than 5%. That marks the fourth consecutive winning month for both averages. It's also the longest monthly streak of gains for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite since 2021.

The tech sector boosted the S&P 500, rising 4.5% in June, but consumer discretionary also buoyed the index. That sector added 10.4%, courtesy of Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean. Each of the three travel stocks are on track for double-digit gains in June, according to FactSet.

The Nasdaq-100 is also on pace for a fourth straight winning month, up 4.9% in June. The index last accomplished this feat in 2020.

-Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes

CNBC Pro: These two globally competitive food delivery stocks will soar 120%, says RBC

Shares of two online food delivery companies are expected to soar by 120% over the next 12 months, according to RBC Capital.

The investment bank's analysts said the increasing cost of online food ordering was an indication of food delivery providers prioritizing profitability over growth, a change that makes sense considering the current trend of online ordering "normalizing".

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: These stocks raised dividends for the last 5 years, with 2 offering more than 10% yield

While the inflation rate has begun to cool slightly, it could still prove to be stickier than expected.

CNBC Pro screened for stocks to beat those still-rising prices, with at least a 5% dividend yield, and further potential upside of more than 20%.

These five stocks showed up, two with more than 10% dividend yield.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

23 biggest banks passed the Fed's stress test

All 23 of the U.S. banks included in the Federal Reserve's annual stress test weathered a severe recession scenario while continuing to lend to consumers and corporations, the regulator said Wednesday.

The banks were able to maintain minimum capital levels, despite $541 billion in projected losses for the group, the Fed said in a release. Banks including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo are expected to disclose updated plans for buybacks and dividends Friday after the close of regular trading.

— Hugh Son