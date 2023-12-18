EU opens infringement proceedings against X

The European Union has opened infringement proceedings against Elon Musk's social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, the bloc's regulator Thierry Breton said Monday.

He said the step is being taken in response to suspected breaches of X's transparency obligations and its duties to counter illegal content and disinformation, as well as in response to the social media platform's alleged "deceptive" design of user interface.

CNBC is reaching out to X for comment.

This breaking news item is being updated.