Technology

Elon Musk Says Tesla Model S Plaid May Launch in China in March

By Sam Shead, CNBC

Courtesy: Tesla
  • Tesla launched the Model S Plaid in June this year, costing a reported $129,990.
  • The sedan has a 520-mile range and it can reach speeds of up to 200 miles per hour.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the company's Model S Plaid vehicle may be launched in China early next spring.

Responding to a question on Twitter late on Sunday night about when the electric sedan will come to China, Musk said "probably around March."

Tesla did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for further information.

Home to over 1.4 billion people, China is the largest electric car market in the world. It is home to several other electric vehicle makers including Xpeng and Nio.

Tesla launched the Model S Plaid in June this year, costing a reported $129,990.

The car has a 520-mile range and it can reach speeds of up to 200 miles per hour (320 kilometers per hour).

When the car was launched, Musk said it would be, "Faster than Porsche but safer than Volvo." 

This summer, a new Tesla Model S Plaid caught fire in the U.S. while the driver was at the wheel.

Tesla shares in New York were up almost 2.5% to $1,165 in pre-market trading on Monday.

