Elon Musk says he won't vote for Biden over Trump

Elon Musk said Wednesday that he won't vote for President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, even if former president Donald Trump is the Republican nominee.

"I would not vote for Biden," Musk said during a wide-ranging interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the DealBook Summit in New York. "I'm not saying I'd vote for Trump."

When asked what he'd do if those were the two nominees, Musk said, "This is definitely a difficult choice here."

Musk, who says he supported Barack Obama's candidacy, has moved rightward in his politics in recent years, writing in a tweet last year that "today's Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists."

While he hasn't endorsed a specific candidate for the 2024 election, Musk said last year that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was his preferred choice at the time. He also hosted DeSantis's campaign launch on X, formerly Twitter. More recently, Musk has said that Vivek Ramaswamy is "looking like a strong candidate."

Musk told Sorkin on Wednesday that he disagrees with Ramaswamy on climate issues, but he shares some of the candidate's views on government overreach and censorship. DeSantis's name did not come up in the interview.

When asked if he could support Nikki Haley among the Republicans, Musk said no and described the former South Carolina governor as a "pro-censorship candidate."

In terms of which party is more favorable towards freedom of speech, Musk said that "on balance, the Democrats appear to be more pro-censorship than Republicans," which he characterized as a change from the past.

"We certainly get more complaints from the left than the right," Musk said.