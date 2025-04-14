El Salvador President Nayib Bukele says he won't return Abrego Garcia to U.S.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said Monday that he would not return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States despite a U.S. Supreme Court order that says the Trump administration should facilitate his return.

"I mean, the question is preposterous," Bukele said at the White House during a meeting with President Donald Trump, when he was asked about sending Abrego Garcia back from the notorious Salvadoran prison where he has been held.

"How can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States?" Bukele said. "I don't have the power to return him to the United States."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.