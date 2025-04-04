El-Erian says U.S. recession risks are now ‘uncomfortably high'

Allianz's Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump's swathe of so-called reciprocal tariffs could have a significant effect on the global economy.

He told CNBC the risk of a U.S. recession "has become uncomfortably high."

El-Erian also warned markets were underestimating the impact of the tariffs on inflation, saying the U.S. would be lucky to see a single rate cut from the Federal Reserve this year.

President Donald Trump's extensive raft of import tariffs are putting the U.S. economy at risk of recession, Allianz's Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian warned on Friday.

He added that Trump's swathe of so-called reciprocal tariffs could have a significant effect on the global economy.

"You've had a major repricing of growth prospects, with a recession in the U.S. going up to 50% probability, you've seen an increase in inflation expectations, up to 3.5%," he told CNBC's Silvia Amaro on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Italy.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

"I don't think [a U.S. recession] is inevitable because the structure of the economy is so strong, but the risk has become uncomfortably high."

El-Erian also warned that markets were underestimating the inflation impact of the tariffs regime.

"The first reaction has been concerns about growth. We haven't had two other reactions yet: what will happen to growth in other countries, and that makes a question mark on whether the dollar weakness will continue, and then what does the [Federal Reserve] do?" he questioned.

"I think if we're lucky we'll get one rate cut, not four, and it wouldn't surprise me if we get none," El-Erian added.

"If it's a normal Fed — and I say this qualification with a lot of emphasis, because this has not been a normal Fed — we would unlikely to get even one rate cut."

This developing story is being updated.