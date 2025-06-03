Money Report

Dutch government collapses after far-right party leaves coalition over immigration proposals

By April Roach, CNBC

The Netherlands far-right PVV Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders speaks to the media representatives following the European Parliament elections provisional results in The Hague on June 6, 2024. 
Emiel Muijderman | Afp | Getty Images
  • The Party for Freedom will be departing the ruling coalition over the alliance's lack of support for their asylum proposals.
  • The PVV won a landslide victory in the Netherlands' general election in 2023, knocking former Prime Minister Mark Rutte's party off the top spot.

The Dutch government collapsed on Tuesday after disagreements over immigration proposals led to far-right leader Geert Wilders withdrawing his party from the ruling coalition.

Wilders said in a CNBC-translated post on the X social media platform that his Party for Freedom (PVV) party would be departing over the alliance's lack of support for their asylum proposals.

The PVV won a landslide victory in the Netherlands' general election in 2023, knocking former Prime Minister Mark Rutte's party off the top spot. Despite the victory, the country's four major parties chose the former head of the Netherlands' intelligence service, Dick Schoof, as prime minister.

Wilders had on Sunday warned his party could leave the coalition.

"Let me be crystal clear. If the majority of our proposals from the ten-point asylum plan are not adopted by the coalition (and thus added to the Main Lines Agreement) and implemented by the cabinet as soon as possible, then the PVV will withdraw from this coalition," he said in a post on X over the weekend, according to a Google translation.

Last week the PVV put forward a 10-point plan to reduce immigration which included a call to halt asylum and temporarily stop the reunification of families for all asylum seekers who have been granted refugee status.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

