Drone maker AeroVironment shares pop 20% on earnings beat

- AeroVironment beat fourth-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines.
- The drone maker's stock soared following the earnings report.
AeroVironment stock rocketed more than 20% higher Wednesday as the drone maker beat fourth quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines.
Here's how the company did compared to analyst expectations:
- Earnings: $1.61 per share adjusted vs $1.39 per share expected
- Revenue: $275 million vs $242 million expected
We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.
The company reported financial results after market close Tuesday and logged record fiscal year revenue of $820.6 million, up 14% over the prior period.
AeroVironment reported net income of $16.66 million for the fourth quarter, or 59 cents per share, compared to net income of $6.05 million, or 22 cents per share, last year.
Money Report
The company closed the $4.1 billion acquisition of defense tech company BlueHalo on May 1.
"Our acquisition of BlueHalo further advances our leadership position within the defense-technology sector by adding a complementary portfolio of innovative products and capabilities aligned to our customers' highest priorities," AeroVironment CEO Wahid Nawabi said in a statement.
For the new fiscal year, the company said it expects revenues to range between $1.9 billion and $2 billion.
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.