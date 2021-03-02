Money Report

Draft Agreement Confirms Germany Plans to Extend Coronavirus Lockdown

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

  • Germany plans to extend its coronavirus lockdown until March 28 but will allow small private gatherings from Monday.
  • A draft agreement for talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and leader of the federal states showed how some restrictions could be lifted.

Germany plans to extend its coronavirus lockdown until March 28 but will allow small private gatherings from Monday, a draft agreement for talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and leader of the federal states showed.

In the draft, which still has to be agreed on Wednesday, florists, book and gardening shops will be able to re-open, while other retailers can do business in regions where coronavirus infections are below 35 per 100,000 over 7 days and under strict hygiene requirements, the draft showed.

Germany will appeal to citizens to avoid domestic and foreign travel over the Easter holidays but will make an exception for small family gatherings during the holidays, the draft, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, said.

