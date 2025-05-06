Doordash announces $1.2 billion SevenRooms deal, misses revenue expectations

Doordash announced the $1.2 billion all-cash acquisition of restaurant booking platform SevenRooms.

British food delivery company Deliveroo also announced a takeover deal from Doordash worth $3.9 billion.

Doordash reported first-quarter revenue that missed expectations.

Doordash on Tuesday announced the $1.2 billion acquisition of restaurant booking platform SevenRooms and reported first-quarter revenue that missed expectations.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Shares of Doordash fell 5% following the news.

Here's how the company did, based on LSEG expectations:

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Earnings per share : 44 cents vs. 39 cents expected

: 44 cents vs. 39 cents expected Revenue: $3.03 billion vs. $3.09 billion expected

Doordash said the all-cash acquisition of SevenRooms, a New York City-based data platform for restaurants and hotels to manage booking information, will close in the second half of 2025.

British food delivery service Deliveroo said Tuesday that it has agreed to a takeover offer from Doordash worth $3.9 billion.

"We believe both SevenRooms and Deliveroo will expand our ability to build world class services that increase our potential to grow local commerce and support our financial goals," Doordash said in a release.

First-quarter revenue of $3.03 billion was up 21% from the year-ago quarter.

Doordash reported total orders of 732 million for the quarter, an 18% increase over the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by StreetAccount expected 732.7 million.

The company said it expects second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $600 million to $650 million. Analysts polled by StreetAccount expected $639 million.

"So far in 2025, consumer demand on our marketplaces has remained strong, with engagement across different consumer cohorts and types that we believe is consistent with typical seasonal patterns," the company said.

Doordash reported $193 million in net income for Q1 2025, or 44 cents per share. The company had a net loss of $23 million, or a net loss of 6 cents per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Doordash noted growth in the grocery delivery category, citing "accelerating average spend per grocery consumer and increasing average spend on perishables."

The company did not mention tariffs as a factor in the financial outlook, but did note that an increased international presence leaves it open to "geopolitical and currency risks."

Correction: DoorDash reported first-quarter earnings of 44 cents per share. An earlier version mischaracterized the figure.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.