Don't make this crucial resume mistake, says ex-Visa HR exec

Jolen Anderson has spent decades in human resources, including 13 years working in legal and HR at Visa. She's currently the chief people and community officer at BetterUp. In that time, she's had an opportunity to see many job candidates throughout the interview process.

Among her biggest red flags in a resume is "if someone is jumpy," she says, meaning they have short tenures without explaining why. "You want to see some consistency and some longevity and people feeling connected and committed to a company," she says.

Her other top red flag is when "there isn't a clear articulation of impact" in a resume, she says. Here's what that means and how jobseekers can avoid it.

'What did you do?'

"People should understand what their job was, what they were responsible for delivering and how they were able to add value," says Anderson about how to approach highlighting success in your resume. When you write the bullets under the title of each role, try quantifying the work you got done in each task you list.

It's not a deal breaker if you don't give numbers to this kind of success, "but I'm certainly going to pause and spend more time on the resume that articulates their work in that way than the one that just sounds like a standard job description," she says. "What did you do?"

Anderson is not alone in emphasizing the importance of illustrating your wins. Without giving concrete examples of how you've helped your company achieve its goals, "you just look like somebody who's filling a seat," former Amazon recruiter Lindsay Mustain previously told Make It.

'Think about the individual milestones underneath the big project'

One way to show impact is to break up bigger projects into individual pieces.

Say you've been working on a merger and acquisition. "Were you required to analyze and research data? Did you have to integrate teams? Did you have to assess talent and performance?" says Anderson of the types of piecemeal successes you can list.

"Think about the individual milestones underneath the big project and how you might be able to capture the impact of those initiatives," she says. If you're a recruiter, for example, you might put on your resume that you interviewed 330 candidates in a given quarter — or whatever is relevant.

One pro tip about keeping track of these milestones: It helps to not wait too long after each happened to add them into your resume. If you "force yourself to kind of capture it in real time, it makes it easier," says Anderson, "because we just forget."

