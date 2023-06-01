Donald Trump Plans 2024 Fundraising Swing From Georgia to His NJ Golf Course as He Calls on His Bundlers to Raise Up to $1 Million

Former President Donald Trump is launching a fundraising swing this month that will start in the key state of Georgia and include an event at his golf club in New Jersey.

Former President Donald Trump is launching a fundraising swing this month that will start in the key state of Georgia and include an event at his golf club in New Jersey, according to invites to the event obtained by CNBC.

Trump is jumping on the fundraising circuit days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis entered the primary and managed to raise just over $8 million in the first 24 hours of his campaign, according to his team. At least some of that money was raised by a group of affluent bundlers who made calls for the DeSantis campaign on launch day from the Four Seasons hotel in Miami.

The Trump campaign is asking bundlers to raise up to $1 million, according a sign up form that allows fundraisers to choose a bundler program. Those who raise $1 million are part of the Ultra MAGA program, according to the form. Donors who help the campaign raise $250,000 go in the Team Trump 2024 category. A campaign bundler voluntarily helps raise money for their desired candidate running for office through phone calls or other forms of outreach.

The Trump campaign did not respond when asked who is bundling for their latest run for president. A wave of Trump's previous big money donors, including Blackstone CEO and former Trump supporter Steve Schwarzman, have distanced themselves from the former president since the Jan. 6, 2021 riot when hundreds of the then-president's supporters stormed the Capitol.

Trump leads DeSantis in an early Morning Consult survey tracker by 34 percentage points. He has kept a strong grip on the Republican Party even as he faces multiple criminal investigations, including probes related to schemes to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump's fundraising efforts this month will include a trip to Georgia, where he will speak at the state's Republican convention June 10. The invite asks donors to give $23,200, with the funds going toward the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee. That committee raises money for the Trump campaign and his affiliated PAC, Save America.

The $23,200 allows for donors to take a photo with Trump and sit in what the invite calls VIP seating. He has similar fundraising events in June that coincide with Republican Party meetings, including one in the swing state of Michigan on June 25.

In mid-June, Trump is turning to one of his own properties to help raise money for his campaign: his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., according to an invite.

The June 13 fundraiser calls to raise or give $100,000 for the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee. That amount allows donors to have a "private candlelight dinner with President Donald J. Trump" and to join a VIP reception with "elected officials & special guests."

Attendees at the general reception can give $1,000.

A joint fundraising committee that helped raise money for the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee spent over $70,000 at the golf club during the 2020 election cycle, according to data from the nonpartisan OpenSecrets.