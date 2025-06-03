Dollar General shares jump 15% as discounter raises full-year forecast, shakes off tariff fears

Dollar General raised its full-year forecast after beating first-quarter expectations for earnings and revenue.

CEO Todd Vasos said the company is working to reduce its exposure to China and minimize price increases for customers.

He added that the retailer is attracting more middle- and upper-income customers seeking value.

Shares of Dollar General jumped more than 15% on Tuesday as the discounter raised its outlook despite fears that higher tariffs will hurt consumer spending, as more middle- and higher-income shoppers sought deals.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Tennessee-based retailer beat quarterly expectations for revenue and earnings. The company said it now anticipates net sales will grow about 3.7% to 4.7%, compared to its previous expectation of about 3.4% to 4.4%. It expects diluted earnings per share to range from $5.20 to $5.80, compared to its prior outlook of approximately $5.10 to $5.80. Dollar General anticipates same-store sales will increase 1.5% to 2.5%, higher than its previous guidance of about 1.2% to 2.2%.

Here's how the retailer did for the fiscal first quarter compared with Wall Street's estimates, according to a survey of analysts by LSEG:

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Earnings per share : $1.78 vs. $1.48 expected

: $1.78 vs. $1.48 expected Revenue: $10.44 billion vs. $10.31 expected

In the three-month period that ended May 2, Dollar General reported net income of $391.93 million, or $1.78 per share, compared with $363.32 million, or $1.65, in the year-ago quarter.

Dollar General's results stand out in a retail industry that is already taking a hit from President Donald Trump's tariffs. Companies including Best Buy, Macy's and Abercrombie & Fitch have cut their profit outlooks due to tariffs.

On an earnings call Tuesday, Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos said the company has worked to reduce its exposure to China — and limit price hikes for shoppers. He said the retailer has worked with vendors to cut costs, moved manufacturing to other countries and made changes to its products or swapped them out for other merchandise.

He said direct imports make up about a mid- to high single-digit percentage of its overall purchases and indirect imports are about double that.

"While the tariff landscape remains dynamic and uncertain, we expect tariffs to result in some price increases as a last resort, though, we intend to work to minimize them as much as possible," he said.

But he added tariffs have also increased U.S. consumers' desire to find deep discounts. Vasos said the company's first-quarter results reflect Dollar General's gains from "customers across multiple income bands seeking value."

He said store traffic and the company's market research indicates that more middle- and higher-income customers have come to its stores more frequently and spent more when they visited.

"We are pleased to see this growth with a wide range of customers and are excited about our ongoing opportunity to grow [market] share with them," he said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.