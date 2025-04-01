DOJ to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione in CEO Brian Thompson murder case

Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered Department of Justice prosecutors to seek the death penalty in the case against Luigi Mangione in connection with the Dec. 4 slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday said she had ordered federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in the case against Luigi Mangione for the December slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City.

"Luigi Mangione's murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America," Bondi said in a statement issued by the Department of Justice.

"After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump's agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again," the attorney general said.

Karen Agnifilo, Mangione's lawyer, had no immediate comment on Bondi's statement.

The attorney general's order came nearly two months after U.S. District Judge Katherine Parker appointed an attorney who is a death-penalty expert to Mangione's legal team at the request of the Federal Defenders of New York, an independent organization that represents indigent defendants.

Mangione, 26, is being prosecuted in U.S. District Court in Manhattan with federal crimes, including murder, stalking, and fireams charges, related to Thompson's killing outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan on Dec. 4.

Thompson, whose company is the largest payer of health insurance benefits in the United States, was headed into the hotel for an investor meeting of its parent, UnitedHealth Group.

Mangione also faces state murder charges and other charges in Manhattan Supreme Court, which is a trial-level court. He faces a maximum possible sentence of life without parole in that case if convicted.

He is being held without bail.

The DOJ, in its statement Tuesday, said that Thompson's "murder was an act of political violence."

"Mangione's actions involved substantial planning and premeditation and because the murder took place in public with bystanders nearby, may have posed grave risk of death to additional persons," the statement said.

The department previously said that the University of Pennsylvania graduate planned to kill Thompson to spark public discussion about the health care industry.

Thirteen of the 16 people executed by the federal government since the federal death penalty was reinstated in 1988 were executed over the final seven months of President Donald Trump's first term in office, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. The other three executions were carried out in 2001 and 2003, during President George W. Bush's first term.

Then-Attorney General Merrick Garland in July 2021 imposed a moratorium on federal executions pending a review of DOJ policies and procedures, including "the risk of pain and suffering associated with the use of pentobarbital," a drug used in lethal injection executions.

Former President Joe Biden on Dec. 23 commuted the death sentences of all but three of the 40 people in federal death row.

