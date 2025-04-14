Money Report

DOJ charges man in arson attacks on Tesla showroom, Republican HQ in New Mexico

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

A Tesla Albuquerque Showroom was targeted in an arson attack. Two Tesla vehicles were involved in the fire, one of which was significantly damaged.
Source: D.O.J.
  • The Department of Justice charged a New Mexico man in connection with arson attacks in Albuquerque targeting a Tesla showroom and the state's Republican Party headquarters.
  • Albuquerque resident Jamison Wagner, 40, faces two federal counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives, the DOJ said in a press release.
  • Tesla has become a target attacks and vandalism as CEO Elon Musk has courted controversy for his oversight of President Donald Trump's government-slashing DOGE initiative.
Republican Party headquarters is damaged in a fire in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S., in this handout image released on March 30, 2025.
New Mexico GOP | Via Reuters
Republican Party headquarters is damaged in a fire in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S., in this handout image released on March 30, 2025.

Federal authorities arrested a New Mexico man in connection with arson attacks on a Tesla showroom and the state's Republican Party headquarters in Albuquerque.

Jamison Wagner, 40, faces two federal counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives, the Department of Justice said in a press release Monday.

The Albuquerque resident's arrest is the latest in a series of criminal cases filed in connection with attacks on Tesla properties. The electric vehicle maker led by Elon Musk has become a magnet for controversy over his control of President Donald Trump's government-slashing DOGE initiative.

The Tesla showroom that was targeted in the Feb. 9 attack was also spray-painted with phrases including "Die Elon," "Tesla Nazi Inc" and "Die Tesla Nazi," the DOJ said.

Jamison Wagner, 40 Driver's License.
Source: D.O.J.
Jamison Wagner, 40 Driver's License.

"Hurling firebombs is not political protest," Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in the release. "It is a dangerous felony that we will prosecute to the maximum extent."

Wagner is being held pending a detention hearing, the DOJ said.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

Tesla and Musk did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

Investigators used surveillance footage to link Wagner to both the early February attack on the Tesla showroom and a second arson and vandalism incident at the GOP headquarters building on March 30, the DOJ said.

Federal agents executed a search warrant at Wagner's home on Saturday, where they "uncovered substantial evidence" tying him to the attacks, the government said.

The evidence seized included a box with eight "suspected incendiary devices" and a stencil of the phrase "ICE=KKK," which had been spray-painted on the wall of the GOP headquarters building, according to the DOJ.

A wall at the Republican Party headquarters is graffitied 'ICE=KKK' in Albuquerque, New Mexico , U.S., in this handout image released on March 30, 2025.
New Mexico Gop | Via Reuters
A wall at the Republican Party headquarters is graffitied 'ICE=KKK' in Albuquerque, New Mexico , U.S., in this handout image released on March 30, 2025.

CNBC's Lora Kolodny contributed to this report.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

