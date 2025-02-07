Money Report

DOGE chief Musk asks X users if staffer who quit over racist tweets should be rehired

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk takes his seat at the inauguration ceremony before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th U.S. President in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk on Friday launched a poll on his social media platform X asking users if a staffer at his DOGE team should be rehired after resigning over the exposure of tweets advocating for racism and eugenics.

"Bring back @DOGE staffer who made inappropriate statements via a now deleted pseudonym?" Musk wrote on a tweet, which carried the options "yes" and "no" for users to click on.

The staffer, Marko Elez, resigned Thursday after The Wall Street Journal asked the White House about the 25-year-old's connection to an X account that had made a number of inflammatory posts.

"Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool," the account posted last summer, the Journal reported.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

