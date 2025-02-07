DOGE chief Musk asks X users if staffer who quit over racist tweets should be rehired

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk on Friday launched a poll on his social media platform X asking users if a staffer at his DOGE team should be rehired after resigning over the exposure of tweets advocating for racism and eugenics.

"Bring back @DOGE staffer who made inappropriate statements via a now deleted pseudonym?" Musk wrote on a tweet, which carried the options "yes" and "no" for users to click on.

The staffer, Marko Elez, resigned Thursday after The Wall Street Journal asked the White House about the 25-year-old's connection to an X account that had made a number of inflammatory posts.

"Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool," the account posted last summer, the Journal reported.

