Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Doctor and Ex-NBA Executive Says Increase in Sports Covid Cases ‘Really Bad Sign' for Holidays

By Leila Hoffpauir, CNBC

Ethan Miller | Getty Images
  • Dr. Robby Sikka warned that an increase in sports-related Covid cases is a "really bad sign for our country" in the coming weeks.
  • The former vice president for the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves encouraged "layers of protection" going into the holidays.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Dr. Robby Sikka, former vice president of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves, warned that an increase in sports-related Covid cases is a "really bad sign for our country" in the coming weeks.

"The leagues have led the way, and I think that this is going to portend a lot more cases as we get into the Christmas holidays," Sikka said Tuesday evening on CNBC's "The News with Shepard Smith."

Money Report

finance 9 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Medtronic, Roku, Bloomin' Brands, CMC Materials and More

CONGRESS 12 mins ago

Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments Are Ending – These Grandmas in Congress Want to Extend Them

Despite a 97% vaccination rate, the NBA has seen an uptick in cases.

On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets put five players on Covid protocols for either inconclusive or positive test results. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers canceled their practice after a player tested positive.

Earlier this month, the Lakers' LeBron James was cleared to return after missing one game under the NBA's health and safety protocols. On Dec. 2, the league said James was not positive for Covid despite a series of tests that produced conflicting results earlier that week. James has said he's vaccinated.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 61% of the American population are fully vaccinated. The U.S. seven-day average of daily cases is around 120,000, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. The omicron variant, first detected in southern Africa about a month ago, now makes up about 3% of cases sequenced in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While delta remains the dominant strain in the U.S., the CDC said that omicron is spreading quickly.

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

Why a Covid booster dose is crucial against the omicron variant

Mainland China reports its first omicron Covid case

California imposes monthlong mask mandate for indoor public places regardless of vaccination status

CDC strongly encourages Pfizer Covid booster shots for 16- and 17-year-olds amid omicron fears

NY state confirms 20 omicron cases, 13 in NYC as variant spreads across state, Gov. Hochul says

Rapid infection rate of omicron Covid variant is causing concern, as UK braces for 1 million cases

Sikka said the best possible strategy going into the holidays is to combine "layers of protection," testing, masking and vaccination. He cited the lack of a national testing strategy as a drawback in the U.S. strategy to combat Covid.

Encouraging booster shots leading into the holidays, Sikka said, "The NBA has seen a large percentage of players get boosted" and it's going to help keep them in the game.

The NBA isn't the only sports league aiming for high booster rates.

According to a memo obtained by CNBC, the NFL is requiring anyone in contact with players including coaches and staff to get Covid booster shots by Dec. 27.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusHealth & ScienceHealth care industrysportsNational Basketball Association
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us