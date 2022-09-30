Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Disney Reaches Deal With Activist Investor Third Point, Will Add Former Meta Executive to Its Board

By Lillian Rizzo,CNBC

Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Disney reached a deal with activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point, which includes adding former Meta executive, Carolyn Everson, to its board of directors, the companies said on Friday.

The deal comes weeks after Third Point took a new stake in Disney, valued at about $1 billion, or 0.4% of the company.

Initially, Loeb said there was a strong case for Disney to spin out its sports property, ESPN, so that it would have more flexibility to pursue sports betting and other business initiatives. However, shortly after Loeb reversed course. "We have a better understanding of @espn's potential as a standalone business and another vertical for $DIS to reach a global audience to generate ad and subscriber revenues."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us