Discord sued by New Jersey over child safety features

The New Jersey attorney general sued Discord on Thursday, alleging that the company misled consumers about child safety features on the gaming-centric social messaging app.

The lawsuit alleges that Discord has a "strategy of employing difficult to navigate and ambiguous safety settings to lull parents and children into a false sense of safety."

One of the lawsuit's allegations centers around Discord's age-verification process, which the plaintiffs believe is flawed.

The lawsuit, filed in the New Jersey Superior Court by Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the state's division of consumer affairs, alleges that Discord violated the state's consumer fraud laws.

Discord did so, the complaint said, by allegedly "misleading children and parents from New Jersey" about safety features, "obscuring" the risks children face on the platform and failing to enforce its minimum age requirement.

"Discord's strategy of employing difficult to navigate and ambiguous safety settings to lull parents and children into a false sense of safety, when Discord knew well that children on the Application were being targeted and exploited, are unconscionable and/or abusive commercial acts or practices," lawyers wrote in the legal filing.

They alleged that Discord's acts and practices were "offensive to public policy."

A Discord spokesperson said in a statement that the company disputes the allegations and that it is "proud of our continuous efforts and investments in features and tools that help make Discord safer."

"Given our engagement with the Attorney General's office, we are surprised by the announcement that New Jersey has filed an action against Discord today," the spokesperson said.

One of the lawsuit's allegations centers around Discord's age-verification process, which the plaintiffs believe is flawed, writing that children under thirteen can easily lie about their age to bypass the app's minimum age requirement.

The lawsuit also alleges that Discord misled parents to believe that its so-called Safe Direct Messaging feature "was designed to automatically scan and delete all private messages containing explicit media content." The lawyers claim that Discord misrepresented the efficacy of that safety tool.

"By default, direct messages between 'friends' were not scanned at all," the complaint stated. "But even when Safe Direct Messaging filters were enabled, children were still exposed to child sexual abuse material, videos depicting violence or terror, and other harmful content."

The New Jersey attorney general is seeking unspecified civil penalties against Discord, according to the complaint.

The filing marks the latest lawsuit brought by various state attorneys general around the country against social media companies.

In 2023, a bipartisan coalition of over 40 state attorneys general sued Meta over allegations that the company knowingly implemented addictive features across apps like Facebook and Instagram that harm the mental well being of children and young adults.

The New Mexico attorney general sued Snap in Sep. 2024 over allegations that Snapchat's design features have made it easy for predators to easily target children through sextortion schemes.

The following month, a bipartisan group of over a dozen state attorneys general filed lawsuits against TikTok over allegations that the app misleads consumers that its safe for children. In one particular lawsuit filed by the District of Columbia's attorney general, lawyers allege that the ByteDance-owned app maintains a virtual currency that "substantially harms children" and a livestreaming feature that "exploits them financially."

In January 2024, executives from Meta, TikTok, Snap, Discord and X were grilled by lawmakers during a senate hearing over allegations that the companies failed to protect children on their respective social media platforms.

