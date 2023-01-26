Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff Launches Bid for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's California Seat

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff announced his campaign for the high-profile Senate seat in California currently held by Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the California Democrat who led an impeachment effort against former President Donald Trump, launched a bid for the high-profile Senate seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

"I'm going to the U.S. Senate to fight for working people, not the rich or corporations who don't need yet another voice in Congress," Schiff said in a press release Thursday unveiling his 2024 Senate bid.

Schiff's announcement played up his role as a top antagonist of Trump's, portraying the former president's political movement as a major threat to the country.

"I wish I could say the threat of MAGA extremists is over. It is not. Today's Republican Party is gutting the middle class, threatening our democracy," Schiff said in a video accompanying his announcement.

"They aren't going to stop. We have to stop them. That's why I'm running for the U.S. Senate. The struggle isn't over. Not for me, not for them, not for our country," he said.

Our democracy is at great risk. Because GOP leaders care more about power than anything else.



And because our economy isn’t working for millions of hard working Americans.



The 62-year-old Democrat's announcement came as Feinstein, the 89-year-old incumbent, has still not said whether she will run again.

But her Democratic colleagues are not waiting on her decision. Schiff's Senate bid follows Democratic Rep. Katie Porter's announcement that she will campaign for Feinstein's seat. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has already endorsed Porter.

Schiff has represented his Burbank-area district in Congress since 2001, and served as chairman of the prestigious House Intelligence Committee from 2019 until Republicans won majority control of the chamber following the November midterms.

On Tuesday, newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., blocked Schiff and another California Democrat, Rep. Eric Swalwell, from serving on the Intelligence Committee in the 118th Congress.

Porter's campaign did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on Schiff's announcement. A spokesman for Feinstein's office declined to comment.