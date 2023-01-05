Delta Is Rolling Out Free Wi-Fi for All Travelers: Here's How to Sign Up

Starting next month, Delta Air Lines will offer free Wi-Fi to all of its passengers.

CEO Ed Bastian made the announcement Thursday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, adding that the sky-high internet access will be provided through a partnership with the cellular carrier T-Mobile.

Delta claims that its network will provide "best-in-class in-flight connectivity" for customers.

"We didn't just want free Wi-Fi to offer base-level service – we wanted it to be transformative for the entire onboard experience," Bastian said in a statement released following the announcement. "It is imperative all customers onboard can enjoy their favorite content just as they would at home, and we've put this system through meticulous tests to make that possible."

The rollout will begin on Feb. 1, with more than 700 Delta aircraft being equipped by the end of 2023. By the end of 2024 the airline will have brought the service "on international and regional aircraft."

How to sign up for Delta's free Wi-Fi

Though there will be no cost to connect to the in-flight network, connecting your device to the free Wi-Fi won't be as simple as selecting the network in your phone's settings.

Delta will require travelers to log into their SkyMiles account once aboard the aircraft in order to access the WiFi. Customers without SkyMiles accounts will be able to create one on their flight in order to get online.

There is no cost to create a SkyMiles account with Delta.

"It's free," Bastian said at CES. "There's no fine print."

