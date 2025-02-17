Delta plane crashes on landing at Toronto airport, injuring at least 9

A Delta Air Lines flight crashed on landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport Monday afternoon, officials said.

At least nine people were injured, a local official said.

The regional jet was traveling from Minneapolis to Toronto.

A Delta Air Lines regional jet with 80 people on board appeared overturned after crashing upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport Monday afternoon, officials said. At least nine people were injured, an official said.

All 80 people were evacuated from the plane, a CRJ-900 regional jet, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Emergency crews were responding at the scene and flights to the airport were halted. Delta said it is aware of the incident and that it is "working to confirm any details and will share the most current information" on its news site.

Delta Flight 4819 originated in Delta's hub of Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport.

The Toronto airport was already expecting a busy day and a storm that dumped more than 8 inches of snow on the region, with an expected 130,000 travelers on board around 1,000 flights, according to the airport.

The accident comes on the heels of a fatal midair collision in January at Washington D.C.'s Reagan International Airport, which killed all 64 people on the American Airlines regional jet and another three people on board an Army Black Hawk helicopter.

The Federal Aviation Administration was also recently hit by layoffs spearheaded by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, with several hundred air traffic controllers receiving firing notices over the weekend.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.