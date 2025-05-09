The U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors selected former Waste Management CEO David Steiner as postmaster general.

Steiner, who is a board member of shipping giant FedEx, will succeed former Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who resigned in March.

USPS reported a net loss of $9.5 billion in 2024

The U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors said Friday that it had selected former Waste Management CEO David Steiner as postmaster general.

Steiner, who is a board member of shipping giant FedEx, will succeed former Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who resigned in March, and current acting Postmaster General Doug Tulino.

Steiner, who is expected to formally join the USPS in July, will leave the board of FedEx, where he has served some 2009.

In a statement, Steiner said, "It is an incredible honor to be asked to lead the world's greatest

postal organization, with a history that stretches back before the founding of the United States."

"I deeply admire the public service and business mission of this amazing institution, and I believe strongly in maintaining its role as an independent establishment of the executive branch.

Steiner served as CEO of Waste Management from 2004 through late 2016.

USPS said that when he led Waste Management, Steiner was "credited with leading tremendous change in the organization, transforming operations and culture, and delivering strong financial results."

USPS Board of Governors Chair Amber McReynolds, in a statement, said, "Dave is the right person to lead the Postal Service at this time to ensure this magnificent and historic organization thrives into the future," said

"Dave is a highly regarded leader and executive with tremendous vision, experience and skill that can be

FexEx founder and executive chairman Frederick Smith praised Steiner, and said in a statement that his "sharp business acumen will be key to addressing the significant challenges facing the United States Postal Service which has lost more than $108 billion since 2007 despite receiving billions in taxpayer relief."