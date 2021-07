Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group to Require Indoor Diners Show Proof of Covid Shots

Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group will require indoor diners and drinkers at its restaurants to show they've been vaccinated against Covid.

The mandate also applies to current employees and new hires.

Meyer, founder of Shake Shack and chairman of the fast casual chain's board, said that company will set its own policy regarding vaccines.

The announcement, which Meyer made on CNBC's "Squawk Box," comes as concern around the highly contagious delta variant increases and U.S. officials try to combat Covid vaccine hesitancy and resistance among some Americans.

"This is the most logical thing I've ever seen," Meyer said. "I'm not a scientist, but I know how to read data and what I see is that this is a crisis of people who have not been vaccinated, and I feel strong responsibility, on our part as business leaders, to take care of our team and our guests, and that's what we're doing."

Shake Shack will make the appropriate decision for them at the appropriate time," he said.

At Union Square Hospitality Group, the "vast majority" of workers are already vaccinated, Meyer said, adding the company offered eight hours of pay per Covid shot.

"We're going to give our employees 45 days to make the choice and hopefully this will be the incentive that really makes them say, 'You know what, now I'm going to do it.'"

Union Square Hospitality Group has a large presence in New York City and its restaurants include Gramercy Tavern, Manhatta, and Union Square Cafe. It also operates Anchovy Social in Washington, D.C.

Recently, a number of government and private-sector entities have taken a harder line on vaccine requirements for employees in recent days, steps some believe is critical to increase the vaccination rate in the U.S. after it has slowed dramatically from its spring peak.

About 57% of the U.S. population has received at least one Covid vaccine dose and 49.3% are fully vaccinated, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Coronavirus cases have surged in recent weeks, prompting the CDC to reverse course on its prior mask guidance. The public-health agency is now recommending fully vaccinated Americans in places with high Covid infection rates start to wear face coverings indoors again.

Asked how he would advise other corporate leaders on Covid vaccine policy, Meyer said: "I think every business has to make its own decisions, and we're proud of the one we're making right now."

The restaurateur said he was fortunate his company is based in New York City, where government leaders are supportive of strict vaccine requirements. He noted states such as Florida have passed laws that bar businesses and government entities from demanding proof of Covid vaccination.