Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

CrowdStrike slumps 10% on weak earnings outlook, overhang from outage costs

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz speaks at the Wall Street Journal Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach, California, on Oct. 21, 2019.
Martina Albertazzi | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • CrowdStrike shares dropped 10% after issuing weak earnings guidance that overshadowed better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
  • The cybersecurity software provider said it expects an additional $73 million in expenses this quarter from the July global IT outage.
  • CEO and Founder George Kurtz called the company a "comeback story" on a conference call with analysts Tuesday.

CrowdStrike shares dropped 10% after issuing weak earnings guidance as the company signaled ongoing pressure from its global IT outage that rattled businesses in July.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The cybersecurity software provider said it expects first-quarter earnings to range between 64 cents and 66 cents per share, versus the average Factset estimate of 95 cents. CrowdStrike is projecting earnings for the year to range between $3.33 and $3.45 per share, excluding items. That fell short $4.42 expected by analysts polled by LSEG.

For the period, CrowdStrike posted a net loss of $92.3 billion, or 37 cents per share, versus net income of $53.7 million, or 22 cents per share, in the year-ago period. The company also reported $21 million in costs from incident-related expenses and $49.9 million of tax expenses connected to acquisitions.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The company also said it anticipates another $73 million in expenses for the first quarter resulting from its July update that spurred a global IT outage, grounded flights and disrupted businesses. CrowdStrike projects an additional $43 million in costs due to some deal packages offered in its wake.

The outage has also weighed on free cash flow margins, which CrowdStrike said on the call it expects to return to 30% or more in the fiscal 2027 year.

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

24-year-old paid his way through college with a side hustle—then sold most of it for $300,000: How he's using the money now

news 10 mins ago

The U.S. is appointing an ‘affordability czar' — here's what that means for you

Many on Wall Street expect headwinds from the July issue to start abating in the new fiscal year, with Bernstein's Peter Weed expecting a pick up in CrowdStrike net retention rate in the new fiscal year.

"Although FY26 guidance marked a conservative start to the year, in our view, we expect management is setting the stage for a return to a beat-and-raise cadence we saw before the outage," wrote JPMorgan's Brian Essex.

CrowdStrike's disappointing guidance offset better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company posted earnings of $1.03 per share on $1.06 billion in revenue and said that revenue grew 25% from a year ago.

CEO and Founder George Kurtz called the company a "comeback story" on a conference call with analysts Tuesday.

"I'm extremely proud of the engagement we've had with customers, partners, prospects in the market navigating a year that tested CrowdStrike," he said. "Q4 showcases the fruits of our labors, giving me strong conviction in our AI-native, single platform, excellent execution, and accelerating market opportunity."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us