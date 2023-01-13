Cramer's Week Ahead: Wait Before Trading on Company Earnings

- CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading decisions fresh off a company’s earnings report.
- Stocks made a comeback on Friday after falling initially on quarterly earnings reports and recession warnings from major banks.
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading decisions fresh off a company's earnings report.
Stocks made a comeback on Friday after falling initially on quarterly earnings reports and recession warnings from major banks. All three major indexes ended the week up, as investors digested a slate of earnings reports and economic data that suggested inflation is cooling.
Cramer, who earlier this week offered investors a set of guidelines for earnings season, called Friday's trading session an example of why investors should be disciplined with their portfolios.
"Every quarter I make the same argument about how you should wait and do more work before you pull the trigger, but a lot of people remain unconvinced," he said.
He also went over next week's slate of quarterly reports. All estimates for earnings, revenue and economic data are courtesy of FactSet.
Tuesday: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, United Airlines
- Q4 2022 earnings release at 7:30 a.m. ET; conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET
- Projected EPS: $5.56
- Projected revenue: $10.76 billion
The company's stock could soar higher if the earnings report beats expectations, he said.
- Q4 2022 earnings release at 7:30 a.m. ET; conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET
- Projected EPS: $1.29
- Projected revenue: $12.54 billion
Cramer said he expects a "terrific" report from the bank.
- Q4 2022 earnings release at 4:30 p.m. ET; conference call on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET
- Projected EPS: $2.11
- Projected revenue: $12.23 billion
The company will put up great numbers, since consumers are still spending on travel, he predicted.
Money Report
Wednesday: J.B. Hunt Transport, Alcoa
- Q4 2022 earnings release before the bell; conference call at 9 a.m. ET
- Projected EPS: $2.45
- Projected revenue: $3.83 billion
Cramer said he'll be watching for any sign that there's a slowdown in commerce.
- Q4 2022 earnings release at 4:10 p.m. ET; conference call at 5 p.m. ET
- Projected loss: 69 cents per share
- Projected revenue: $2.65 billion
The metals "have become insane stock growers. … The aluminum company knows if the metals move is merely a squeeze or the real deal with actual demand," he said.
Thursday: Procter & Gamble, Netflix
- Q2 2023 earnings release at 6:55 a.m. ET; conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET
- Projected EPS: $1.58
- Projected revenue: $20.70 billion
He said he expects the company to report a solid quarter as raw costs come down and foreign exchange headwinds abated.
- Q4 2022 earnings release at 4 p.m. ET; conference call at 6 p.m. ET
- Projected EPS: 58 cents
- Projected revenue: $7.84 billion
"I think Netflix could be one of the strongest stories out there," he said.
Friday: SLB
- Q4 2022 earnings release at 7 a.m. ET; conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET
- Projected EPS: 68 cents
- Projected revenue: $7.78 billion
"SLB will tell us where the new finds are. They will play with an open hand. I bet you they give you a little update on Russia, too," he said.
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Morgan Stanley and Procter & Gamble.
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com