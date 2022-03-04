Cramer's Week Ahead: Ulta Has the Best Chance of ‘Roaring Higher' During Light Earnings Week

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed next week's earnings roster and said weekend developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine will be the most important indicator of the market's moves.

The "Mad Money" host said that despite the storm that soaring inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have created over the market, investors must remain vigilant.

"I know it sounds like there's no hope, but … we have to keep our eyes out for potential winners no matter what," he said.

All earnings and revenue estimates are courtesy of FactSet.

Monday: Kohl's

Kohl's

Investor Day at 9 am ET

Executives at Kohl's are set to provide updates on the company's growth strategies and financial structure. Calling the company "one of the most exciting battlegrounds," Cramer said that increased pressure from activist investors could help those looking to buy the stock.

Tuesday: Dick's Sporting Goods, Mongo DB, Bumble and Stitch Fix

Dick's Sporting Goods

Q4 2021 earnings release before the bell; conference call at 10 a.m. ET

Projected EPS: $3.47

Projected revenue: $3.3 billion

Cramer said that Dick's has a great CEO, will succeed after the pandemic and stands out from other retailers.

MongoDB

Q4 2022 earnings release after the close; conference call at 5 pm ET

Projected loss: loss of 16 cents per share

Projected revenue: $320 million

MongoDB is a dime a dozen when it comes to software database companies, according to Cramer. "Wall Street used to love a company that grew fast and lost a ton of money. Now, they just feel total contempt for them," he said.

Bumble

Q4 2021 earnings release after the close; conference call at 4:30 pm ET

Projected loss: loss of 2 cents per share

Projected revenue: $210 million

Cramer had few words about Bumble, which closed at $18.08 on Friday, well below its 52-week high of $76.49. "Maybe romance is dead," he said.

Stitch Fix

Q2 2022 earnings release after the close; conference call at 5 pm ET

Projected loss: loss of 31 cents per share

Projected revenue: $515 million

Stitch Fix is the third stock reporting earnings on Tuesday — along with MongoDB and Bumble — in bear market territory, Cramer said, adding that he's watching to see if they might find a floor and be worth a buy.

Wednesday: Campbell Soup and CrowdStrike

Campbell Soup

Q2 2022 earnings release before the bell; conference call at 8 am ET

Projected EPS: 69 cents

Projected revenue: $2.24 billion

Campbell has to get their raw costs down, but the company "will fly" if it manages to report even moderate gains, Cramer said.

CrowdStrike

Q4 2022 earnings release after the close; conference call at 5 pm ET

Projected EPS: 29 cents

Projected revenue: $560 million

Cramer said he expects Crowdstrike to report a strong quarter. However, its performance won't matter if inflation spikes that same day and hurts its stock, Cramer said.

Thursday: Ulta Beauty, DocuSign, Rivian and eBay

Ulta Beauty

Q4 2021 earnings release after the close; conference call at 4:30 pm ET

Projected EPS: $4.57

Projected revenue: $2.69 billion

Cramer praised Ulta Beauty's consistent performance, adding that the company "has the best chance of roaring higher next week." He cautioned that the company is not "a cheap stock."

DocuSign

Q4 2022 earnings release after the close; conference call at 4:30 pm ET

Projected EPS: 63 cents

Projected revenue: $718 million

Cramer said that DocuSign is suffering from being known as a "Covid stock." "It's a very good company with a very bad stock," he said.

Rivian

Q4 2021 earnings release after the close; conference call at 5 pm ET

Projected loss: loss of $1.79 per share

Projected revenue: $60.5 million

Calling Rivian "a poster child" for western electric vehicle companies that have been "losers for ages now," Cramer said that the company has lost its novelty.

Wheels Up

Q4 2021 earnings before the bell; conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET

Projected loss: Loss of 25 cents per share

Projected revenue: $281 million

Cramer said he'll be watching to see if the private jet company can get its stock up on Thursday. "I bet they'll tell their story loud and clear," Cramer said, adding that it will be useless if the company doesn't actually turn a profit.

eBay

Investor Day at 11 am ET

"It's a pretty clear story about an exchange where you can sell anything. For me, that's worth something," Cramer said of the e-commerce giant.

Friday: AT&T

AT&T

Analyst & Investor Day at 10 am ET

The company said it will give updates on its strategies for business and capital allocation during its analyst & investor day. Cramer said he plans to listen to the call for positive signs but is skeptical. "This is a company with uniquely terrible management — we're talking 'Wall of Shame' bad — and I have no desire to touch it," he said.

