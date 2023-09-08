Cramer's week ahead: Pay attention to Wall Street conferences

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors what he's looking out for next week, including several major business conferences.

He also pointed out that the United Auto Workers union may strike next week if they can't reach a deal with automakers by Thursday's deadline.

"This all matters because I think we're near the end of the Fed's tightening cycle," Cramer said. "When you get to this point — maybe five, six months we've got left — and the Fed's headed toward its 2% target for inflation, well, then you only have a couple rate hikes left. You need to get more bullish on the stock market, historically speaking."

Cramer added that it can be difficult to stay bullish when the economy seems headed toward a slowdown because many companies may use their conferences to "guide down."

"It happens every year. This year, I expect a few more of them because of where we are in the cycle. And what you have to do, is you have to buy the stocks of companies that are doing well, that have just spoken, whose stocks get drowned out and go down because of the negativity of just a few of the companies," he said.

On Monday, Cramer will be watching the Barclays Annual Global Financial Services Conference where JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon will speak. Cramer will also be following Dreamforce, taking place in San Francisco, next week. Tuesday will see the release of Apple's new iPhone, he added.

On Wednesday, Cramer will review the new consumer price index numbers, which provide insight about inflation.

Cramer said he's also waiting to see whether the United Auto Workers union will be able to reach a deal with the big three automakers by Thursday' deadline. Also on Thursday, semiconductor company Arm is expected to go public, and both Adobe and Lennar are set to report quarterly results after the market closes.

Friday may find investors worrying about the Federal Reserve's meeting the following week, Cramer said.

