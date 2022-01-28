Cramer's Week Ahead: Have Your Buy List Ready for Any ‘Hideous Moments'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed next week's major corporate earnings reports.

However, the "Mad Money" host warned about the influence S&P 500 futures will play in Wall Street's sentiment.

"Have your buys ready for those hideous, nauseous moments because ... I bet there will be more ahead," Cramer said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed next week's major corporate earnings reports after Wall Street capped off a wild week filled with major intraday moves for the major U.S. stock indexes.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"Next week is the last truly hard week of earnings season," the "Mad Money" host said. However, he added, "I say each day will be controlled not by earnings, but by the wild action in the S&P futures ... so have your buys ready for those hideous, nauseous moments because ... I bet there will be more ahead."

All earnings and revenue projections are from FactSet.

Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Monday: Otis Worldwide and NXP Semiconductors

Otis Worldwide

Q4 2021 earnings before the bell; conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET Monday

Projected EPS: 69 cents

Projected revenue: $3.59 billion

Cramer said he'll be listening to see whether the elevator company's business in China is finally slowing down and how the U.S. is "holding up." He noted that Otis has a solid pulse on the state of large-scale construction globally.

NXP Semiconductors

Q4 2021 earnings after the close; conference call at 8 a.m. ET Tuesday

Projected EPS: $3.01

Projected revenue: $3 billion

The semiconductor firm should offer insights into the chip crunch that's weighed on the automotive industry, Cramer said, asking rhetorically whether NXP will be able to meet demand. "I sure hope so," he said.

Tuesday: Exxon Mobil, Alphabet, AMD, PayPal, General Motors and Starbucks

Exxon Mobil

Q4 2021 earnings release before the open; conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET Tuesday

Projected EPS: $1.94

Projected revenue: $85.01 billion

Cramer said that if Exxon Mobil reports a "so-so number" that causes the shares of other oil and gas companies to decline, investors should use that weakness as an opportunity to buy Chevron.

Alphabet

Q4 2021 earnings after the close; conference call at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday

Projected EPS: $27.80

Projected revenue: $72.23 billion

Cramer said the Google parent company's earnings tend to be controversial, suggesting that even a very strong quarter may not translate to strong gains for the stock. "My suggestion? If it's really good, put it on your shopping list [and] wait for the next market-wide swoon" to do some buying, he said.

AMD

Q4 2021 earnings after the bell; conference call at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday

Projected EPS: 75 cents

Projected revenue: $4.47 billion

Cramer said he thinks the sell-off in AMD shares so far in 2022 is considerably overdone, with the chipmaker's stock down nearly 27% year to date. While owning AMD, as his charitable trust does, can be "a tough chore" at times, Cramer said he believes the stock has gotten too cheap at these levels and recommended buying shares to take advantage.

PayPal

Q4 2021 earnings after the close; conference call at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday

Projected EPS: $1.12

Projected revenue: $6.9 billion

Cramer noted PayPal has been a terrible performer for his charitable trust. The stock has been nearly cut in half since its highs in July and is still being punished by Wall Street, Cramer said, a sign that growth is out of style at the moment. He said he'll be listening to see if CEO Dan Schulman can offer commentary that turns the tide of sentiment around for PayPal shares.

General Motors

Q4 2021 earnings after the bell; conference call at 5 p.m. ET

Projected EPS: $1.16

Projected revenue: $35.75 billion

GM shares are cheap, Cramer said, and if the Street truly is favoring value over growth stocks at this moment, the "Mad Money" host believes that's positive news for the Detroit automaker's stock.

Starbucks

Q1 2022 earnings release after the close; conference call at 5 p.m. ET

Projected EPS: 80 cents

Projected sales: $7.98 billion

Cramer said he'll be monitoring to see if management addresses some of the reasons why the coffee chain's shares are down about 17% year to date, including unionization efforts at some U.S. stores, the Covid omicron variant and China's pre-Olympic lockdown.

Wednesday: Meta Platforms and AbbVie

Meta Platforms

Q4 2021 earnings after the bell; conference call at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday

Projected EPS: $3.85

Projected revenue: $33.36 billion

Cramer said shares of Facebook's parent company appear cheap based on 2022 earnings estimates, noting that criticism of the social media giant has quieted recently. He said he thinks the stock is worth owning here.

AbbVie

Q4 2021 earnings before the open; conference call at 9 a.m. ET Wednesday

Projected EPS: $3.28

Projected sales: $14.96 billion

Shares of AbbVie have performed well recently, up nearly 26% over the past three months. For that reason, Cramer said investors should wait for the quarterly report before making any decisions on the stock.

Thursday: Eli Lilly, Honeywell, Ford and Amazon

Eli Lilly

Q4 2021 earnings before the bell; conference call at 9 a.m. ET Thursday

Projected EPS: $2.45

Projected revenue: $7.69 billion

Honeywell

Q4 2021 earnings before the bell; conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday

Projected EPS: $2.08

Projected sales: $8.73 billion

Cramer noted both Eli Lilly and Honeywell are stocks that he's been recommending lately for members of the CNBC Investing Club.

Ford

Q4 2021 earnings after the bell; conference call at 5 p.m. ET Thursday

Projected EPS: 45 cents

Projected sales: $41.23 billion

Cramer said he's looking forward to hearing updates on Ford's F-150 Lightning, calling the electric pickup truck arguably the company's most exciting new offering in decades.

Amazon

Q4 2021 earnings after the close; conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET Thursday

Projected EPS: $3.72

Projected revenue: $137.73 billion

Shares of Amazon are not loved right now, Cramer said, as the stock is down 13.64% year to date and 11% over the past year. However, he said he remains a believer in the e-commerce and cloud computing giant. He recommended investors wait for the quarterly report before doing anything with the stock, though.

Friday: Regeneron and Bristol-Myers Squibb

Regeneron

Q4 2021 earnings before the bell; conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday

Projected EPS: $20.10

Projected sales: $4.51 billion

Cramer said he's looking for the pharmaceutical company to tell a good story — not about its Covid antibody therapy, but rather new drugs for asthma and other ailments.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Q4 2021 earnings before the open; conference call at 8 a.m. ET Friday

Projected EPS: $1.80

Projected revenue: $12.08 billion

Cramer said he thinks shareholders will like what Bristol-Myers Squibb has to say about the drugs it gained through acquisitions of Celgene and Myokardia.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Ford, Amazon, AbbVie, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, AMD, Eli Lilly, Honeywell and PayPal.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com