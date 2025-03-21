Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from GameStop, McCormick and Dollar Tree

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday listed next week's top market-moving events, including earnings reports from GameStop, McCormick and Dollar Tree.

He underscored that angst on Wall Street will continue as tariff policy remains uncertain.

"There's a lot going on next week, but until we get some resolution on the trade front, you need to expect more uncertainty and more volatility like we saw today," Cramer said. "There's just too much negativity and, for the moment, it seems impossible to fight it."

KB Home reports on Monday, and Cramer pointed out the homebuilder faces challenges with inflation and mortgage rates. But he said he doesn't see a bottom in the stock just yet, and it's "time to bide your time, wait for a better moment."

McCormick is set to report on Tuesday. If investors are betting on a recession, this could be a good stock to own, Cramer said. He suggested that a slower economy could mean consumers will cook at home more instead of dining out, which is good news for the spice giant. Tuesday will also bring earnings results from GameStop, and Cramer stressed that you "can't game" the stock, as it tends to rise around earnings but then start to lag. Investors will be also looking for clarity on rumors that GameStop plans to invest in bitcoin.

Dollar Tree will report on Wednesday, and Cramer said he's not expecting great results because the company isn't providing the value consumers want. Uniform maker Cintas, payroll company Paychex and online pet retailer Chewy will also report on Wednesday. Concerned about small business formation, Cramer said he's worried about Cintas as the group comprises much of the company's customer base. But Cramer said he thinks Paychex will do well and was optimistic about Chewy.

Thursday will bring earnings results from Lululemon, and Cramer noted that the stock has been "a battleground" as short sellers bet on lower sales because of its high price point. But he said he likes the company, and he thinks it can be bought on weakness. Dutch Bros can also be bought on weakness, Cramer continued, saying the stock is expensive and still has room to grow. The coffee chain's investor day is Thursday. On the data front, pending home sales will come out on Thursday, and Cramer said he hopes the figures will provide clarity on whether there is actually a slowdown in the housing market.

The personal consumption expenditures report will be released Friday, and Cramer noted the report is an important metric for the Federal Reserve. The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is also set to be released on Friday. Cramer said the data could clarify whether geopolitical worries are weighing on consumers.

