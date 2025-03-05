Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘You've got a winner in Cheesecake Factory'

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

GSK: "I'm going to say yes to that."

Barrick Gold: "It's killing me that that thing isn't moving...Pivot to Agnico Eagle."

Regenxbio: "This thing just does nothing but go down, and it loses a ton of money. I can's possibly recommend putting any money into that thing."

Cheesecake Factory: "You've got a winner in Cheesecake Factory...I think that you've got a good stock to buy in Cheesecake."

AerCap: "It's a winner, I think you should buy it."

BlackBerry: "Blackberry's a dice role."

Eaton: "We think it should be bought and bought right now."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eaton.

